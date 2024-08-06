Sketch Dismisses Fans Who Claim He Sold His Soul To Religion: Watch

The streamer is unbothered.

Sketch has had quite the few months. The Twitch streamer was forced to admit to his past as a gay OnlyFans model after explicit videos of him leaked online. He was honest with fans, and was praised by others in the streaming community for his bravery. That being said, Sketch has received pushback from fans. Some were shocked by his past, while others have criticized his sharp turn into religion in the past year. The Twitch superstar decided to address these criticisms during a recent live stream.

Sketch made it clear that he doesn't owe anything to his fans. He also addresses the "sold your soul" claims right out the gate. It's obvious he's been reading what negative people have had to say. "I didn't sell nothing," the streamer asserted. "You can all talk like that, but I know exactly who my Lord and Savior is. Shout out Jesus Christ." Sketch then broadened the conversation, and alluded to the recent OnlyFans controversy. "I don't have to explain what's already understood," he asserted. "Some people will talk crazy. Some people will say what they wanna say. I really don't need to address when all things are settled between me and Him." The Him, of course, being the aforementioned Jesus Christ.

Sketch Assures Fans That He's In A Positive Place

This is not the first time Sketch has talked religion on a public platform. He went on the Past Weekend with Theo Von podcast in May, and vouched for the power of prayer. "There was a time last year, I had a prayer where I said, 'I want to be happy. I want to travel, and I want to meet people,'" Sketch revealed. "And God answered me like crazy. There's power in prayer. You have to put your eyes on the Lord." The streamer admitted that the experience was humbling, and has helped him stay grounded despite his immense success.