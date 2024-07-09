Antonio Brown Apologizes To Sketch Then Immediately Calls Him Shannon Sharpe's Favorite Streamer

The Sketch situation has been dominating the timeline.

Antonio Brown is someone who has completely transformed his online presence following his NFL career. Overall, earlier this year, it had become clear that his Twitter account was under management. The person behind the account started posting intricate memes while also antagonizing numerous sports, entertainment, and political figures. Initially, it seemed to be all in good fun. However, it has deteriorated into straight-up homophobia and misogyny.

Yesterday, AB's account came under fire for using homophobic slurs against none other than Sketch. Following the revelation that Sketch used to have an OnlyFans, the Twitch streamer became a trending topic, and AB looked to capitalize. However, AB or whoever is behind the account had a change of heart and even apologized. "My page comedy & entertainment But I wanted to make sure I let you know I spoke with @thesketchreal this morning Jokes are jokes but making sure his mental health good Never know what people got goin on or are goin through," AB's account wrote.

Antonio Brown Can't Contain Himself

However, not even a couple of hours later, AB took to Twitter again, this time with a picture of Sketch and the caption "Shannon Sharpe's favorite streamer." AB and Sharpe have been embroiled in a one-sided feud for months now, so the shot isn't a surprise. Regardless, it has become quit clear that Brown will stop at nothing for some engagement. As for Sketch, we wonder how he feels about AB, his antics, and the recent comments made on Twitter.

Let us know what you think about Antonio Brown and his controversial YouTube channel, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that AB is running it or is someone else behind it? Also, how do you feel about this Sketch situation?