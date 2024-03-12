Shannon Sharpe Takes Action Against Antonio Brown After Week-Long Meme Campaign

Shannon Sharpe is someone who has truly ascended as it pertains to the media world. Overall, he had great chemistry with Skip Bayless on Undisputed, and always seemed to come through with some viral moments. However, that relationship soured and he has since moved on to ESPN where he works with Stephen A. Smith. This has proven to be a fantastic partnership, and Shannon continues to thrive. Additionally, he has Club Shay Shay which has delivered some incredibly entertaining interviews.

In recent weeks, Sharpe has been hit with a wave of jealousy. Folks are mad that he is successful and it has led to some bizarre rumors. Numerous comedians have tried to say that Shannon is gay. Although there is no evidence to back this up, they continue to make the assertion. One person who has parroted this, is none other than Antonio Brown. The former NFL wide receiver keeps posting memes about Shannon, and it appears to have reached a boiling point. As AB revealed, Sharpe blocked him on Twitter.

Shannon Sharpe Has Had Enough

Brown has been going off on Twitter as of late. He is trying to promote his "CTESPN" enterprise and this has led to numerous memes directed at some prominent figures in sports. Clearly, it has gotten on the nerves of some people, Shannon Sharpe included. After all, many of the jokes AB was making were inappropriate and could be construed as harassment. In Brown's mind, it's no loss. Sharpe has been critical of AB and his career in the past. With Brown looking to make his own way in the media space, Sharpe is simply competition that he wants to take out.

Let us know what you think of Shannon blocking AB, in the comments section below. Was it the right decision? Has AB been doing too much over on his Twitter account? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

