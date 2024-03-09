Antonio Brown Posts Threesome Meme About LeBron James, Gets Called Out For Post Stealing

Antonio Brown continues to speak his mind on X, this time going after LeBron James. After James was spotted laughing it up with Lakers owner Jeannie Buss and long-time front office ex Linda Rambis, Brown tweeted out a picture of James' face photoshopped onto an image of a threesome.

However, the image quickly landed Brown in hot water. Not for its content, but because Brown seemingly stole the image and reposted it. The image was originally tweeted at Brown by an account called @FSUBrando in response to his original post about the moment. Brown then made a separate post using FSUBrando's image without credit. People have since begun to question how many of Brown's CTESPN posts were actually stolen from other users.

Of course, post-stealing isn't the only thing people are coming after Brown for. Brown took shots at the Swifties as the controversial ex-NFLer posted AI art of Taylor Swift. The image shows Brown, decked out in his Steelers uniform, kissing Swift in front of a crowd of cheering Asian fans. Furthermore, Brown tagged Swift in the photo, as well as his CTESPN brand. However, fans were quick to note that Brown was likely about to face a wave of hate from the dedicated Swiftie fandom.

However, it's far from the first time that Brown has angered a popular figure's fanbase. In a shot at Swift last year, the former wide receiver tweeted out a picture of Ariana Grande in his Steelers jersey alongside Mac Miller's mother presumably getting ready for a Steelers game. “I had baddies at the game before the announcements…….. Arianators,” Brown captioned the photo. However, the picture did not go over well with Mac's fanbase. For many of Miller's fans, the inclusion of his mother takes the post beyond the pale. "Nah you foul for this fam," one fan wrote. Another added, "Don't disrespect Mac". Brown even faced backlash from prominent fandom sources.

