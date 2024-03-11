Russell Wilson Mercilessly Roasted For Steelers Signing, Shannon Sharpe Likens Him To A "Fine Chick" Who's Still Single

Russell Wilson has not had a great tenure when it comes to the Denver Broncos. Over the past couple of seasons, he has completely underperformed. In each season, the Broncos have missed the playoffs, and fans have been left wondering what will become of their franchise. Just a couple of weeks ago, we got our answer as the team announced they would release Wilson. While free agency has yet to begin, the team allowed Wilson to seek out employment elsewhere. Today, he revealed his intentions.

Wilson will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. It is believed he will be their QB1 and fans are eager to see how this will all play out. However, there is also a sense that he could be benched quickly if he doesn't perform. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't play around, and he won't wait around for Wilson to get better if he starts off poorly. That said, many analysts weighed in on this signing today, including none other than Shannon Sharpe.

Russell Wilson To Pittsburgh

Sharpe added his humorous flair to the conversation, noting that he believes there are problems with Wilson. "He's on the market. No matter how fine a chick is, no matter how many Birkin bags or Chanel purses she has, if she's on the market, what does that tell you?" Shannon asked. Subsequently, Stephen A. Smith delivered a humorous response. Overall, it is clear he and Shannon agree on Wilson's misgivings. Moreover, fans on social media are clowning the signing, with some saying Tomlin is about to have his first losing season.

Fans React

You can check out more fan reactions, below. Let us know what you think of the Russell Wilson Steelers signing, in the comments section. Do you think he will make them a playoff team? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

