Ciara Reacts As Russell Wilson Gets Released By The Broncos

Ciara and Russell Wilson are a power couple that continues to support one another. Whether it be Wilson's football career or Ciara's ventures in music, the two are always there for each other. However, this past year has been especially difficult due to Wilson's struggles out in Denver. Overall, the Broncos have been bad with him under center, and head coach Sean Payton has been lamenting a change. Everyone knew his days in Denver were numbered, and yesterday, they announced that he would be released.

This was not a big surprise to anyone. Now, Wilson is owed a whole lot of money, and he will be able to go to the team of his choice. There aren't a ton of teams in need of his services, although there is probably at least one franchise that wants him. That said, he took to Instagram yesterday to thank the fans out in Denver. “Over these last two years, you have welcoming my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Wilson wrote. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Ciara Speaks

Ciara hopped into the comments section where she reacted to the news. "One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you," she wrote. Needless to say, she doesn't seem to be too worried about her husband's fall off. Instead, she is being supportive, and you have to love to see it. Now, NFL fans will be looking forward to the upcoming free agency session. There is no telling where Russ will go, and there is a slight chance his career may just be over. Only time will tell if this is the case.

