Antonio Brown Criticizes Jay-Z For Performing At Tom Brady Ceremony

AB didn't like what he saw.

Antonio Brown likes to talk. He will say anything about anybody it seems, and that includes his former teammates, Tom Brady. Brown and Brady only played a single game together, be the former has felt comfortable calling the latter "selfish." AB has tried to make amends with the ex-QB, but his latest IG post isn't going to help his case. The controversial figure criticized both Brady and Jay-Z for the show they put on at Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. And he wasn't afraid to explain why.

For context, Jay-Z performed during Brady's induction ceremony. The legendary rapper played "Public Service Announcement" as Brady entered the building, which was a nod to the fact that the quarterback played the song before games. Brady and Jay have been friendly over the years, with former calling Hov his favorite rapper. It all seemed harmless on the surface. Antonio Brown, however, had a different read. He took Jay-Z to task for participating in this event and ignoring others that he felt were worth the MC's time. In particular, events that were tied to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in 2023.

Antonio Brown Questioned Jay-Z's Professional Priorities

"Jay didn't perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year," Brown noted. "Where the fans would've known every word to his songs." The former NFL star then twisted the knife by casting Jay-Z's induction cameo in a racial light. "But he makes time to get ignored by rich white folks smh." AB was not the only one who held this sentiment. Jay-Z was widely criticized for not taking part in the Hip Hop 50 concerts, especially considering many of them took place in the rapper's home state. Jay has also been criticized for his deal with the NFL. Roc Nation partnered with the league in 2019, which led many to question whether he was dismissing Colin Kaepernick's protests.