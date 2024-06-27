Antonio Brown Is Now Making Homophobic Remarks And His Latest Target Is An NBA Draft Pick

BYAlexander Cole792 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Most people doubt it's actually him running the account.

Antonio Brown is someone who has consistently engaged in antics on both social media and in real life. Although he is someone who fans have grown to love over the years, his football career is finished. Overall, his predicament is one of his own doing. Had he not stripped off his clothes in the middle of a game, who knows, perhaps he would be on a team. Instead, he is a media personality now who tends to go over the line on Twitter.

In fact, many believe his Twitter account is run by someone other than himself. After all, some of the memes that have been posted are a bit advanced considering AB's older tweets. There was a clear shift in his content, and fans believe this is the work of a social media manager. Previously, AB was giving out "Cracker Of The Day" on his page. Now, he is giving out a similar award, but with a homophobic twist to it. We can't exactly repeat the word, although you will see it in the tweet below. As you can see, his most recent target was Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, Jared McCain.

Read More: Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy

Antonio Brown Goes Lower And Lower

Jared McCain is someone who has been privy to numerous homophobic attacks since entering college. He is a player known for painting his nails and making TikTok dances. He is someone who is comfortable in their sexuality, but for some, that isn't acceptable given that he is an athlete. The sports world has been known to be homophobic, especially towards men. Hopefully, once McCain enters the NBA for good, his teammates will protect him from such vitriol.

Let us know what you think about Antonio Brown and his recent antics, in the comments section down below. Do you believe he has been going way too far with his rhetoric? Do you believe it is actually someone else running the account right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and their moves.

Read More: Antonio Brown Calls Chrisean Rock A "Dumb A** B*tch" While Also Proclaiming His Desire For Her

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay BuccaneersSportsAntonio Brown Calls Chrisean Rock A "Dumb A** B*tch" While Also Proclaiming His Desire For Her5.9K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina PanthersSportsAntonio Brown Continues To Terrorize Twitter, This Time With Distasteful Lizzo Diss5.0K
New England Patriots v Miami DolphinsSportsAntonio Brown Joins In On Diddy Trolling, Claims Mogul Is "Every Kid Worse Nightmare"1.6K
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York JetsSportsAntonio Brown Asked By N3on If He Had Sex With Gisele Bundchen9.1K