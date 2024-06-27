Antonio Brown Is Now Making Homophobic Remarks And His Latest Target Is An NBA Draft Pick

Most people doubt it's actually him running the account.

Antonio Brown is someone who has consistently engaged in antics on both social media and in real life. Although he is someone who fans have grown to love over the years, his football career is finished. Overall, his predicament is one of his own doing. Had he not stripped off his clothes in the middle of a game, who knows, perhaps he would be on a team. Instead, he is a media personality now who tends to go over the line on Twitter.

In fact, many believe his Twitter account is run by someone other than himself. After all, some of the memes that have been posted are a bit advanced considering AB's older tweets. There was a clear shift in his content, and fans believe this is the work of a social media manager. Previously, AB was giving out "Cracker Of The Day" on his page. Now, he is giving out a similar award, but with a homophobic twist to it. We can't exactly repeat the word, although you will see it in the tweet below. As you can see, his most recent target was Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, Jared McCain.

Read More: Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy

Antonio Brown Goes Lower And Lower

Jared McCain is someone who has been privy to numerous homophobic attacks since entering college. He is a player known for painting his nails and making TikTok dances. He is someone who is comfortable in their sexuality, but for some, that isn't acceptable given that he is an athlete. The sports world has been known to be homophobic, especially towards men. Hopefully, once McCain enters the NBA for good, his teammates will protect him from such vitriol.