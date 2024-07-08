Antonio Brown's Twitter Manager Goes Full Homophobe Amid Sketch OnlyFans Rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Is anyone surprised?

Earlier this year, it became quite clear that Antonio Brown had hired someone else to run his Twitter account. Overall, the tweets had become too succinct for them to have come from AB. Furthermore, the memes were becoming way too intricate. It was a great way to dupe fans into thinking Brown is a bigger personality than he actually is. Moreover, in the age of Elon Musk, the more engagement you get on Twitter, the more money you get at the end of the month.

However, some of the tweets on AB's account are beyond inappropriate. There has been a lot of racism, misogyny, and even homophobia on the account. For instance, the account will often use homophobic slurs to single a specific person out, each and every day. Today, the victim of this was none other than Twitch streamer Sketch. As we reported throughout the morning, it was alleged that Sketch used to be a gay OnlyFans model.

Antonio Brown And His Wild Twitter Antics Continue

At the time of writing this, the rumors surrounding Sketch remain unconfirmed. While the internet is running with the narrative, others are simply waiting for more information. As for Antonio Brown, you can be sure that his Twitter account is going to continue engaging in this kind of stuff. After all, it has proven to be exceptionally lucrative. Moving forward, only time will tell whether or not Sketch comments on the rumors and attempts to dispel them. If one thing is for certain, it is that the internet is having a lot of fun with this today.

Let us know what you think of the new Antonio Brown social media strategy, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that AB made a huge mistake by hiring someone to take over his social media? How do you feel about all of the flack Sketch is getting this morning? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

