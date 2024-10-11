That Mexican OT, Maxo Kream, & Lil' Keke Are Battle-Tested On "War Wounds"

OT and his Texas brethren are locked and loaded.

That Mexican OT has been having a banner year and it's seemingly only getting better with the release of "War Wounds." This is the latest track from the Texas rapper and songwriter, who blew up late last year thanks to the release of the viral "Johnny Dang." Prior to "War Wounds," which has guest verses from fellow Texans Maxo Kream and Lil' Keke, OT dropped off a lowkey cut "1982" with Curren$y and LE$. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but it seems like he's concocting another project of sorts. He's already put out Texas Technician, his biggest tape of his burgeoning career.

The 2024 XXL Freshman raps with amazing proficiency, as he rolls his letters to create that now trademark tongue-twisting effect. On "War Wounds," That Mexican OT is also proving to be a solid chorus writer. Out of all of his tracks, this may be in his top five. The transition from "mosquito" to "wings" is incredibly catchy. Lil' Keke and Maxo Kream embody OT's slipperiness on their verses as well, making for a cohesive listen. Additionally, the bass line is groovy and the twinkly keys add a nice eerie effect, as each MC raps about being built tough for all of the BS that comes their way. Check out the Call of Duty inspired music video with the link below.

That Mexican OT, Maxo Kream, & Lil' Keke - "War Wounds"

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m so cold I can shoot a mosquito

Wings through a lil peep hole, I’m feeling like a war hero

So many war wounds from these wars, they probably think that I’m emo

I stay one deep like I’m zero

My boots came straight from that GEO