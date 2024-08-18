That Mexican OT, Currensy & Les Travel Back To "1982" On New Single: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
That Mexican OT 1982 Currensy Les New Song StreamThat Mexican OT 1982 Currensy Les New Song Stream
That Mexican OT continues his 2024 hot streak with a more laidback but nonetheless dominant cut with Curren$y and Le$.

After destroying Denzel Curry's "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE," That Mexican OT is still bringing some boisterous energy to the rap game through fiery verses. His latest example of this is his new collaboration with Curren$y and Le$, "1982." Moreover, this track consists of a pretty smooth and crisp drum beat, distant but dramatic horns, and atmospheric embellishments. The Texas MC is as charismatic and confident as ever on this cut, showing off the credentials that landed him on the 2024 XXL Freshman Class.

Of course, That Mexican OT's drowsy but powerful vocal delivery is a big part of this appeal, but on "1982," he flexes some dynamic and well-structured flows with dominant skill. Le$ chills things out on the second verse with a more straightforward flow, and Curren$y's appearance on the last third is even more woozy and engaging when it comes to his rhyme schemes. The "AR" MC got one with this single, and mixed hype with harmony in a pretty unique way.

That Mexican OT, Le$, and Curren$y will probably drop more material in 2024, and if it keeps building off the strength of cuts like "Talkin In Screw," then we're in for some treats. If you haven't heard "1982" yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars plus the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, stick around on HNHH for more of the hottest rap releases around the clock.

Read More: That Mexican OT Recruits Fellow Lone Star Legends For "Texas Technician"

That Mexican OT, Curren$y & Le$' "1982": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
I just kick back and watch the route, got me feeling like I'm Cam,
Wild boy just like I'm Steve-O, kick-flipping money like Bam,
Sipping drank in New York City, I pour a tres out for Yams,
Just rolled an eighth out the Jordan pack, got it hidden like it's Wham!

Read More: That Mexican OT & DaBaby Seek Out Violence On "Point Em Out"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...