That Mexican OT, Currensy & Les Travel Back To "1982" On New Single: Stream

That Mexican OT continues his 2024 hot streak with a more laidback but nonetheless dominant cut with Curren$y and Le$.

After destroying Denzel Curry's "BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE," That Mexican OT is still bringing some boisterous energy to the rap game through fiery verses. His latest example of this is his new collaboration with Curren$y and Le$, "1982." Moreover, this track consists of a pretty smooth and crisp drum beat, distant but dramatic horns, and atmospheric embellishments. The Texas MC is as charismatic and confident as ever on this cut, showing off the credentials that landed him on the 2024 XXL Freshman Class.

Of course, That Mexican OT's drowsy but powerful vocal delivery is a big part of this appeal, but on "1982," he flexes some dynamic and well-structured flows with dominant skill. Le$ chills things out on the second verse with a more straightforward flow, and Curren$y's appearance on the last third is even more woozy and engaging when it comes to his rhyme schemes. The "AR" MC got one with this single, and mixed hype with harmony in a pretty unique way.

That Mexican OT, Le$, and Curren$y will probably drop more material in 2024, and if it keeps building off the strength of cuts like "Talkin In Screw," then we're in for some treats. If you haven't heard "1982" yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars plus the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the track. As always, stick around on HNHH for more of the hottest rap releases around the clock.

That Mexican OT, Curren$y & Le$' "1982": Stream & Watch The Music Video