That Mexican OT Recruits Fellow Lone Star Legends For "Texas Technician"

That Mexican OT has continued to impress us and fans over and over again ever since dropping one of the best underrated hits of 2023 "Johnny Dang." That track with Paul Wall became such a favorite amongst the community that it helped his fellow Texas legend nab his first Hot 100 hit in 16 years. That information is all thanks to Stereogum. Now, That Mexican OT is back for more with his new mixtape Texas Technician.

This record quickly follows up his major label debut project from 2023 Lonestar Luchador. It also got the ChopNotSlop treatment a couple of months later. Since then, That Mexican OT has continued to prove he is here to stick around. At the beginning of 2024, he dropped another banger, only this one was a bit darker in tone.

Listen To Texas Technician By That Mexican OT

"02.02.99" saw OT whip out some violent bars and a bassy instrumental to get the year started off right. Then, at the beginning of February, he and DaBaby linked up for the first time on "Point Em Out." It was accompanied by a hilarious music video that was a callback to the iconic 90s crime film Pulp Fiction. Well, those two tracks would up being the main teasers for Texas Technician. Texas hip-hop is being shown its well-deserved respect by OT by bringing on the legends of the area. Paul Wall makes a return, as he joins of the cast of Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Propain, and more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new mixtape, Texas Technician, by That Mexican OT? Is this his best project to date, why or why not? What tracks are you gravitating toward so far and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the tape and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding That Mexican OT. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Texas Technician Tracklist:

02.02.99 Point Em Out (with DaBaby) Chicken Strips & A** (feat. Paul Wall) Bull Riding (feat. DRODi & Slim Thug) Wockhardt (feat. Le$) Function (feat. Propain) Texas Pledge (feat. Z-Ro) Crooked Officer (feat. Z-Ro) Cowboy In A Escalade (feat. Trapboy Freddy) Comin Down (feat. OTB Fastlane & Hannah Everhart) Glocks & Hammers Twisting Fingers (with Moneybagg Yo) Hola (feat. Fredo Bang) In The Air (feat. Hogg Booma) Mucho Gracias Kick Doe Freestyle (feat. Homer & Mone)

