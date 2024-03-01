Nicki Minaj's Barbz React To Megan Thee Stallion's Planned Parenthood Honor

Megan Thee Stallion has done a lot in terms of advocacy, both as a businesswoman making moves and as an artist just expressing herself. Moreover, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York recently announced that they would give her the organization's honor as an entrepreneur and social influence in the entertainment world. It's unclear in which form the nonprofit will manifest this honor; a plaque, a ceremony, or something else? Regardless, Nike's newest collaborator receives the praise for being an "extraordinary advocate" through her "music and performances [which] have shined a light on women’s empowerment, mental health and social justice."

"An outspoken advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood, Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work," Planned Parenthood's statement continued. "She also launched The Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world." However, Nicki Minaj fans took significant issue with this given their beef. For those unaware, the Barbz are under the impression that Megan Thee Stallion tried to pressure the Pink Friday 2 MC into getting an abortion.

"Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink…" Nicki Minaj said of the matter back in 2022 on Queen Radio, although she didn't specifically name (or subliminally allude to) any specific person. "You know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant. Because you were actively trying to have a baby. Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’

"Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant… and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations," she continued. "But then, when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I could use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers.' I didn’t even let them s**ts in my motherf***ing house." Meg denied claims that she was Nicki's target, who had an abortion at age 16. Still, their since-escalated feud led Minaj and her fanbase to hold this allegation against her once more. For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, stay up to date on HNHH.

