Fans React To ScHoolboy Q's New Album "Blue Lips," AOTY Praise Dominates

After a long five-year-or-so wait, ScHoolboy Q is finally back in the album game with his new offering, Blue Lips. Across 18 songs, 56 minutes, and with the help of eight featured artists across nine guest spots and a wealth of talented producers, he came through with a versatile, vibrant, often messy, but still compelling project. But that's what this writer thinks; what about die-hards who have also been waiting on new music from the TDE rapper for years? Well, if Twitter is anything to go by, then he definitely found a big hit with audiences with this new record.

Furthermore, many fans compared the "Love Birds" MC's Blue Lips to previously beloved LPs in his catalog like Oxymoron and Blank Face. However, it's not much of a comparison, as he reinvents himself in both measured and aggressive spaces on this new album. What's more is that ScHoolboy Q's also been very active on social media, responding to praise for the album and providing some wholesome fan interactions. It goes to show an underrated part of the album rollout experience: artists enjoying the process, their craft, and their results as much as the ears they intended to hit.

ScHoolboy Q Gets Fans' Praise For Blue Lips

Meanwhile, this album also wasn't without its fair share of eyebrow-raising lyrical moments, the biggest of which (at press time) has nothing to do with ScHoolboy Q. Freddie Gibbs reignited his beef with DJ Akademiks with his feature verse on "oHio," which had a lot of fans joking around online. It's nowhere near the most standout part of the lyrical content here, but it's the most headline-inducing detail listeners have noticed so far in the few hours since Blue Lips' release. It will be interesting to see what bar-for-bar breakdowns of this record will yield in the coming days and weeks. Check out more reactions to the project down below.

More Fan Reactions

But enough about Twitter fingers; what did you think of Blue Lips? Do you think that Jay-Z had the same to say about the album when he listened to it or must he have some untapped genius beyond our grasp? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on ScHoolboy Q.

