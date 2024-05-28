MO3 Teases Second Posthumous Album With "AR" Featuring That Mexican OT & BigXthaPlug

The loss of Texas multi-hyphenate MO3 is still being felt in the hip-hop community to this day. The then 28-year-old was tragically gunned down on a Dallas freeway in broad daylight on November 11, 2020. The man who committed the unforgiving homicidal act was sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison in the same month, nearly two years later. While justice will never truly be served, fans of MO3 have still been able to listen some of his work that was never published like "AR".

This is the second single that his estate has put forth this year, and it is also the third and final offering from an upcoming project. MO3's second posthumous album, Legend, will be out this Friday, May 31. According to Genius, his next body of work will be 14 tracks and will have a total of three features. All of which will be Southern rappers and the names include Finesse2Tymes, BigXthaPlug, and That Mexican OT.

Read More: Gunna's New Look Has Fans Declaring An All-Time Glow Up

Listen To "AR" By MO3, BigXthaPlug, & That Mexican OT

In fact, the latter of the two are on "AR". All three rappers combine to bring a cohesive and passionate track, as BigX and Mexican deliver some extended verses. MO3 handles the chorus and delivers a sticky and melodic tune. Each artist talks about their rough upbringings and street violence over a lowkey and crisp beat.

What are your thoughts on "AR" by MO3, That Mexican OT, and BigXthaPlug? Is this one of his best post-humous releases yet, why or why not? Does this get you excited for Legend? What is your favorite aspect of it? Who had the strongest performance and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding MO3, That Mexican OT, and BigXthaPlug. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Thugged alone in that cell, ain't need no cellys

Found my way out the streets, put my life on these beats

That s*** made me a beast, now I'm up seven

Figures large and they mad 'cause they can't catch it

Thank the Lord everyday 'cause He stay blessin'

But they try me, I'm sinnin', ain't no testin'

Read More: ASAP Rocky Supports Tariq Nasheed At Premiere Of His Hip-Hop Documentary: "Microphone Check"

[Via]