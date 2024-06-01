MO3's Estate Keeps His "Legend" Alive On Third Posthumous Album

It is clear that MO3 still had plenty of heat in the vault.

Melodic Dallas, Texas rapper MO3 was able to effortlessly mix street anthems with a smooth voice to give fans a one-of-a-kind listening experience. However, his life was sadly cut short almost four years ago, after being gunned down in broad daylight. Since his death on November 11, MO3's estate has made it their mission to give his die-hard supporters a full look behind the curtain as to what he was working on. Today is another one of those days, as the latest MO3 project to land on streaming is now Legend.

This title obviously is looking to show why the multi-hyphenate was so gifted. So, throughout this tightly packed, 14-song project, you are getting a lot of rapping/singing cuts. Perhaps another reason why this tape is out now is because it would have been MO3's birthday yesterday (May 31), which is when Legend was released. Overall, these songs clearly show that he had plenty of fire tracks waiting to hit platforms.

Read More: Logan Paul Offers To Fight Brother Jake After Mike Tyson Delay

Listen To Legend By MO3

Leading up to this album, four singles were put out ahead of time. In fact, the first one dropped back in 2022, "They Don't Know" with Tory Lanez. It would not be until May of 2024 that we would get the next promotional track, which was "Tidal Wave". Then, in the subsequent two and a half weeks, "Blood Money", and "AR", featuring That Mexican OT and BigXthaPlug, would follow. Speaking of features, others include Finesse2Tymes, Fredo Bang, Money Man, Ralo, Tye Harris, and NoCap.

What are your thoughts on Legend by MO3? Who had the strongest guest verse? What song did MO3 bring his best stuff? Is this the strongest posthumous release so far, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding MO3. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Legend Tracklist: