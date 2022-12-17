Tory Lanez released “They Don’t Know” this past Friday, his new single with MO3. The Dallas rapper lost his life after suffering a fatal shooting two years ago.

The song’s music video features Lanez surrounded by several video vixens. Clips and photos of MO3 are also edited into the visual, offering a small tribute to the late rap artist.

Known for hit songs like “Broken Love,” MO3 was tragically shot and killed in his hometown in 2020. While driving on a local interstate, the rapper ditched his vehicle and ran on foot to escape a gunman, but was later chased and shot in the head.

Last year, a posthumous album was released by his team. Featuring Foogiano, Kevin Gates, and Boosie, Shottas 4 Eva’s deluxe version featured a tracklist of 20 songs.

Balancing his music career with his legal troubles, Lanez has released a number of singles in recent months, including “It Doesn’t Matter” and “Sorry 4 What.”

The Canada native is currently on trial for allegedly shooting Megan thee Stallion. While taking the stand earlier this week, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper recounted her version of events, saying she saw Lanez shoot at her.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Appearing to share her frustration at others in the industry for supporting Lanez, she also reportedly said in court, “Every man in a position of power in the music industry has taken his side.” Megan also detailed the dark thoughts and hardships she’s dealt with since Lanez allegedly shot her in 2020.

He currently faces a number of federal charges in the case, including negligent discharge of a firearm. Lanez could later face years behind bars if convicted.

Stream “They Don’t Know” below and then share your thoughts on the new single in our comments below

Quotable Lyrics:

I get back in that pool and then scoop it up

When I’m done, I just call her a Uber up

She f**ked MO3, she f**ked Tory

She was actin’ like we wasn’t good еnough