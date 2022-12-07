As jury selection is currently underway, Tory Lanez is reportedly facing his third felony charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, this time for negligent discharge of a firearm.

The “Say It” rapper is also looking at charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, according to TMZ. Following the August 2020 incident, Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges and has publicly denied shooting Megan.

The Texas native accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot back in 2020, alleging on Instagram Live, “Yes, this n*gga Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying.”

“It’s only four motherf*ckas in the car. Me, you, my homegirl, and your security,” Megan also stated on the live stream. “Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n*gga in the backseat.”

Claiming that she exited the vehicle and began walking away, Megan continued, “This n*gga, from out the backseat of the car, started shooting me. You shot me.”

Lanez questions whether she had ever been shot in the foot in his song “Money Over Fallouts.” This has reportedly been a point of contention in the court case, as well.

The 30-year-old states on the 2020 track, “Gotta see a couple questions: How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

He also says in the song, “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit. Knowin’ I ain’t do it but I’m comin’ at my truest. Tryna keep this s**t two hunnid with you, shorty, I can prove it. But them people in yo ear, they the true ones that I fear.“

A judge ordered Lanez to not publicly speak about the incident in February 2021, per Page Six.

In October, HotNewHipHop reported that the Canadian musician had been put on house arrest and given a GPS-tracked ankle monitor to wear until his trial began.

The decision came after Lanez allegedly attacked fellow artist August Alsina. According to the “I Luv This Sh*t” singer, Lanez assaulted him after he refused his handshake, leaving him bloody and hurt. Lanez reportedly no longer has to wear his ankle monitor, as allowed by a judge.

Per TMZ, opening statements for the Megan shooting trial will start sometime next week. Check back with HNHH for any new updates on the ongoing case.

