Megan Thee Stallion scored another huge win. On Monday, the “Anxiety” rapper was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Megan claims the label made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music at the upcoming America Music Awards.

No word on what 1501 did to intervene with Megan’s performance at the ceremony. However, because of the claims, a Texas judge sided with Meg and granted her a temporary restraining order. Megan has been in an ongoing legal battle Carl Crawford lead label. The “Body” rapper filed a second lawsuit in 2021 claiming that 1501 was preventing her from releasing new music.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Denies False Report About 1501 Case

As for Crawford, the former baseball player turned music executive claims the Houston Hottie owes him money and another album. Last week, Megan took to social media to clear up claims that she took a loss in her recent court battle with 1501. “No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case,” she tweeted. “This information is not accurate. The court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH.”

Because of the false allegations against her, Megan went on to add, “We HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks.” As of now, the Traumazine rapper is requesting $1 million in damages from the label. Back in August, she filed a complaint claiming that 1501 owes the amount due to their “underpayment of royalties.” She also accused 1501 of “wrongfully [allowing] for excessive marketing and promotion charges to be deducted from amounts owed to Pete under the recording agreement.”

No judge has ruled anything abt this 1501 case, this information is not accurate 🙄the court date for this isn’t even until DECEMBER 12TH … we HAVE NOT went to court and got a summary judgment. Please stop spreading misinformation thanks ☺️ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time Megan took to Twitter to defend herself this month. Following the release of Drake’s Her Loss album with 21 Savage, the Canadian rapper was accused of dissing Thee Stallion on the track Circo Loco.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol.” she tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot ”