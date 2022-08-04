1501 Certfied Entertainment
- MusicErica Banks Slams 1501 Exec For Suggesting She Has Beef With Nicki MinajErica Banks is fed up.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrinidad James Cautions Megan Thee Stallion Amid 1501 Departure: "You Need A Team To Make Money"Trinidad James has some words of advice for Megan Thee Stallion.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Twerks To "Plan B" After 1501 Lawsuit Settlement: WatchWhile Blueface is spilling tea on his alleged past with Thee Stallion, she continues to serve body during performances.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Settles 1501 Entertainment Lawsuit After Years Of Battling LabelFinally, the two are parting ways.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's 1501 Legal Battle: Hot Girl Facing Harassment Accusations From Former LabelAs she continues to put in work on her next studio album, Meg's former label continues to raise issues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCan 1501 Certified Entertainment Survive Its Drama With Megan Thee Stallion?Although 1501 Certified Entertainment and Megan Thee Stallion started on the right foot, a series of troubling incidents soon soured their relationship.By Tamara McCullough
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Claims 1501 Certified Ent. Is "Harassing" Roc Nation CEOMegan Thee Stallion's attorneys reportedly filed a protective order for the Roc Nation CEO.By Aron A.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label: ReportThe “Anxiety” rapper was granted a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Receives Support In Letter About Domestic ViolenceThe letter is signed by the likes of Maxine Waters, Tamika Mallory, Angela Rye, and more.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Denies False Report About 1501 CaseAfter false rumors about the legal case circulated, the rapper shared paperwork to refute fake news.By Erika Marie
- GramErica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG PhotosThe "Buss It" rapper shared her love for Memphis emcee with new IG pics. By hnhh
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Seeks $1 Million In Damages From 1501 Certified Entertainment: ReportShe also reportedly wants a court to legally end her relationship with Carl Crawford's label.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Airs Out Frustrations: "My Label Hate Me & My Sh*t Always Leak"She did a bit of venting on social media and clapped back at trolls.By Erika Marie