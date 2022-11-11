One of the most talked about cases in Hip Hop in recent years involves Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The controversy stems from a 2020 incident where Megan alleged Lanez shot her in the foot and although she gained support, Lanez would return to deny the claims. He faces a felony assault charge and fans of both artists have been at odds online.

The divide was further etched in stone after Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss hit DSPs. On “Circo Loco,” Drake made reference to a “stallion” who lied about “shots.” Many believed he was speaking about Megan.

(Photo by Justin Sammer/Getty Images for Superbloom)

In response, the Houston Hot Girl lashed out at people who use her for “clout.” The brief mention spawned a wave of backlash for Drake, but he never addressed his critics. However, the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium took note of the antics and penned an open letter of support. It includes statistics about victims of domestic violence and assaults, adding that women are often ridiculed when speaking out.

“While so many of us celebrate you for your strength and perseverance, it must be said that you have been treated in ways that no young woman – no person at all – should be treated,” the letter states. “It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters.”

“You may be a boss, the ‘hot girl coach,’ and a bonafide superstar, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t experience pain. No one is too ‘bad,’ too famous, too powerful to feel hurt. You’ve had to navigate this deeply difficult experience in the public eye, and while you’ve managed to stand strong and to keep showing up to work in spite of it all, it can’t be understated how unfair it is that you’re in this position to begin with.”

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Violence against women is still entirely too common and acceptable in our world.”

Signatures include Tamika Mallory, Maxine Waters, Angela Rye, and Beverly Smith. Megan was “saluted” for her “bravery” in defending herself publicly. “We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women,” reads the letter. “And [we] will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

Check it out below.