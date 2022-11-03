Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets were closing in on a contract extension back in June as Bridges was set to become a restricted free agent. On the eve of free agency, that immediately fell apart as it was revealed that he had been arrested for domestic violence.

According to Bridges’ girlfriend, the former Hornets player hit her multiple times in front of their children. The incident reportedly took place in May, and the girlfriend claims she even had to seek medical attention due to her injuries. These injuries were eventually posted online.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

When the report first came out, the Los Angeles County District Attorney hit Bridges with three felony domestic violence charges. At the time of his first hearing, he decided to plead not guilty to all of these counts. After a bit of deliberation with his legal council, Bridges has changed course.

According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Bridges has officially pleaded no contest to one charge of domestic violence. Bridges’ attorney came to an agreement with the District Attorney, and as it turns out, his former girlfriend agreed to the deal. Now, Bridges will face three years of probation and no jail time.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When Bridges had initially been hit with three charges, two of the counts had to do with putting a child in harm’s way. It seems as though those two charges were left out of the deal, while the broader charge of domestic violence remained included.

At this point, Bridges has zero goodwill in terms of his reputation, so it is hard to see him getting an NBA gig following this news. Everyone’s heart right now is with the victim, which is how it should be. Until Bridges shows that he has changed or has done any work to change, it’s a given that he will not be in the league.

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.

[Via]