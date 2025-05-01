Maxo Kream & BigXthaPlug Want Their Money In New Music Video For "Smokey"

Maxo Kream - Smokey
Maxo Kream originally released the song "Smokey," featuring BigXthaPlug, on his 2024 album, "Personification."

Maxo Kream has shared a new music video for his song, “Smokey,” featuring BigXthaPlug. He originally dropped the song as the sixth track on his album, Personification, back in November of 2024. In the music video, both Maxo and BigX rap while showing off their jewelry in front of a number of custom cars.

Fans in the comments section on YouTube are loving the music video. “Maxo and Big X are the dream team from TX,” one top response reads. Another adds: “Prayed fa times like this for maxo to rhyme like this.” One more fan jokes: "Imagine you owe someone money and you haven't paid them in a while and years later you see your nickname in a music video."

On the chorus, Maxo raps about someone named "Smokey" owing him money. "You owe me money, smokey, better send it through a CashApp. Next time you owe me, buy a gun, you gettin' blast at. You just a middle man, you mid-grade like my last pack. Out of town bangers, go to Cali and get laughed at," he rhymes

Maxo Kream - "Smokey" Feat. BigXthaPlug Music Video

Maxo previously discussed how he landed on BigXthaPlug as well as his other collaborators for the project, including Tyler, The Creator, Denzel Curry, and more, during an interview with Wonderland. He told the outlet: “I just hit up all my rapper friends, and whoever fucked with me hopped on that motherfucker, and how they was rocking like me and Denzel was overdue. So 'Trigga Man' fit him [Denzel], you know, OT, Big X, Tyler, me, and Tyler got sh*t in the vault. This was something I pulled out of the vault.”

Personification marked Maxo's fourth studio album and his first overall since 2021's Weight of the World. In other news, Maxo recently made headlines for accusing Logic of stealing his 2019 record, “Meet Again," for his new song, “700 Club,” with Wiz Khalifa. In response, Logic admitted that they feature the same sample, but noted that the original song has been sampled dozens of times since the ’70s.

