Maxo Kream & D Flowers Get Roasted By Fans For Fighting In Parking Lot

BY Caroline Fisher 999 Views
Maxo Kream D Flowers Fighting Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Maxo Kream performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
For now, it remains unclear what prompted Maxo Kream and D Flowers' fight, but fortunately, it doesn't look like they were seriously injured.

Recently, D Flowers took to social media to share footage of his fight with Maxo Kream. In the video, the two men are seen in a parking lot surrounded by onlookers, throwing hands near the hood of a car. From the look of things, the altercation got pretty intense, but it doesn't seem like anybody was seriously injured. At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what prompted the fight.

Some social media users speculate that the fight was all in good fun. D Flowers' Instagram caption appears to suggest otherwise, however. "All I Hear Is Dat Pound to Dat Dude toppery Before he Grab A Scrapk. Where My 🔥@ . F*** Dat All I see is a Peon grabbin n Tryna punch behind da Top Hat while We wrapped Up .. Boy Having a HATEFUL Old Potna a Turn ya Uppery. #NotLikeSuch #Nobullying fake gangsta I Kno Da Stats in real time 💐was dere n Involved," he wrote.

Maxo Kream vs. D Flowers

At this point, Maxo Kream has yet to speak on the altercation. Plenty of Instagram commenters have though, and for the most part, they agree that whatever this is should've been handled privately. "This should have been talked about in private," one user claims. "Still waiting on the next collab," someone else says. Others are simply roasting the two men over the ordeal. "That fight was trash 😂," a commenter writes. "What in the grabbery is going on 😭😭," another wonders.

This isn't the only drama Maxo Kream has been involved with lately, however. Recently, he also accused Logic of stealing his song. Logic later denied this in an Instagram video. “I don’t be on the internet and somebody hit me about this dude I’ve never heard of before named Maxo Kream, who’s pretty dope. So probably like 45 minutes ago, somebody showed me some Complex thing that was like, ‘Logic stole this dude’s song’ or whatever,” he explained. “I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is!’ Then I went and listened to the song and I was like, ‘Oh wow, yeah, it’s the same sample.’ And it’s been sampled like 15 times since the ’70s. Nas has sampled it, everybody’s sampled it.”

