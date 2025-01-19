Logic Shows That This Is "Not A Game" On Lucy Rose-Assisted Cut Off Of "Aquarius III" EP

Logic's latest EP Aquarius III contains more of the soulful, roots-based, and low-key raps that his fanbase loves him for, although there are some corners that are even more funky than his previous material. That's certainly true of "Not A Game" featuring Lucy Rose, bolstered by a crisp drum pattern, understated bass, light but resonant synth chords, and a very malleable flow from the Ultra 85 MC. In addition, Rose's vocals give the track a much-needed sense of atmosphere, dreaminess, and stasis that works really well with the rest of the instrumentation, especially as it contrasts with the more fiery delivery from Bobby Tarantino.

Considering that Logic has considered moving to more profitable hip-hop outside of his style, it's great to hear that he continues to dive even deeper into the skills and traits that make him stand out in a grounded way. Even if some of these projects go under the radar for much of the wider rap game, he carved out a very solid lane for him to flex his lyrical muscles and provide fans with some really pleasant and wondrously sweet music in the process. Just goes to show that you can balance both out with the right amount of restraint and fundamentals.

More than anything, the lyricist and writer also realized that his fanbase and his own creative drive is all that matters, so we can't wait to see where that focus takes Logic next. The rest of Aquarius III, despite its short runtime, contains highlights just like these.

Logic & Lucy Rose's "Not A Game"