Logic Tackles His Demons On Thoughtful New EP "Aquarius III"

Logic is honest. Sometimes, painfully honest. His willingness to engage with his insecurities has led to more than a few memes. But he has continued to prove himself a contemplative emcee. Aquarius III is his first release since 2024's Ultra 85. It sees the rapper take a step back from the musicality and energy of that album and focus more on emotion. Aquarius III sees Logic look inward. He attempts deal with some of the emotions he's kept buried over the last few years. It's compelling stuff.

The most notable example of this confrontational songwriting is "French Dispatch." Logic delves into the ways in which fear and anxiety drive his discomfort. He admits that he has tried to self medicate as a way of combatting his anxiety, but found that music is a healthier and more effective fix. It's an intense song, with an excellent vocal performance and a gradually intensifying instrumental. "Not a Game" is a likable duet with Lucy Rose, while "Universe" is a classic Logic cut with an excellent beat. The most interesting song is the closer, "A Message from My Younger Self." It is, as advertised, a message from Logic when he was younger. It's heartfelt, and a nice note to close the EP on.

