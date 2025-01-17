Logic Tackles His Demons On Thoughtful New EP "Aquarius III"

BY Elias Andrews 1374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bobby Tarantino is back.

Logic is honest. Sometimes, painfully honest. His willingness to engage with his insecurities has led to more than a few memes. But he has continued to prove himself a contemplative emcee. Aquarius III is his first release since 2024's Ultra 85. It sees the rapper take a step back from the musicality and energy of that album and focus more on emotion. Aquarius III sees Logic look inward. He attempts deal with some of the emotions he's kept buried over the last few years. It's compelling stuff.

The most notable example of this confrontational songwriting is "French Dispatch." Logic delves into the ways in which fear and anxiety drive his discomfort. He admits that he has tried to self medicate as a way of combatting his anxiety, but found that music is a healthier and more effective fix. It's an intense song, with an excellent vocal performance and a gradually intensifying instrumental. "Not a Game" is a likable duet with Lucy Rose, while "Universe" is a classic Logic cut with an excellent beat. The most interesting song is the closer, "A Message from My Younger Self." It is, as advertised, a message from Logic when he was younger. It's heartfelt, and a nice note to close the EP on.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Logic Wants To Rap Like Playboi Carti To Get Paid

Logic Offers A Sampler Of His Talents On His Latest EP

Aquarius III tracklist:

  1. This Is the Way
  2. French Dispatch
  3. Not a Game (featuring Lucy Rose)
  4. Universe
  5. A Message from My Younger Self

Read More: Big Sean, Logic, & More Trend As Fans Debate Worst Bars Of All Time

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Logic Not A Game Lucy Rose Stream Songs Logic Shows That This Is "Not A Game" On Lucy Rose-Assisted Cut Off Of "Aquarius III" EP 1061
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 432