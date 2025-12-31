6ix9ine & Adin Ross Drop Offensive Diss Track Aimed At Lil Durk, Doechii, Gigi Alayah, & More

6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem hopped on stream last night, and it resulted in an offensive diss track aimed at their "opps."

6ix9ine is no stranger to rap beef. It's been eight years since he first burst onto the scene with "GUMMO," and he is still one of the polarizing personalities out there. Having said that, it should not be a surprise that he has hacked the system when it comes to the attention economy. He's having a resurgence, and streamers like Adin Ross are helping him reach the youth.

In fact, on Tuesday, Ross, 6ix9ine, and Cuffem linked up for a stream from a recording studio. It was here that the three decided to record a diss song towards all of the people they dislike. While 6ix9ine can at least rap semi-competently, there is no denying that Ross and Cuffem's skills were "rough" to say the very least.

Having said that, as you will hear below, the diss track they created was as offensive as humanly possible. Adin Ross targeted the likes of Joe Budden and Doechii. Meanwhile, Cuffem disses Lil Tjay on 6ix9ine's behalf. As for 6ix9ine himself, he went after people like Lil Durk, and even Kai Cenat's ex-girlfriend, Gigi Alayah.

6ix9ine, Adin Ross, & Cuffem Diss Track

This kind of stuff is par for the course on Kick these days. Now that 6ix9ine has his very own streaming deal with the platform, you can expect these antics to continue in perpetuity. At the end of the day, Kick has encouraged this kind of culture on its platform. Had this been on Twitch, it probably would have been shut down almost immediately.

Regardless, 6ix9ine has a lot of enemies out there, and this diss track is further proof that he has angered almost everyone in the industry. He is hip-hop's biggest troll, and over the last decade, no one has been able to take the crown away from him.

What's Next For 6ix9ine?

When you consider this newfound success in the streaming world, it very much feels like 6ix9ine's music career is over. While he might drop some diss tracks here and there, we doubt he is looking to chase hits as he did in 2018.

That phase of his career is officially over. Instead, he can now collect his royalty checks, all while cashing in on the streaming boom. Kick is paying him a pretty penny to be himself. Why deviate from the program?

