6ix9ine Responds After Being Compared To Jeffrey Epstein

Made In America - Day 2
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tekashi 6ix9ine attends Made In America - Day 2 on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
6ix9ine is set to return to jail next week, and during a stream with Adin Ross, he spoke about what it's going to be like for three months.

6ix9ine is going back to jail next week after yet another violation of his probation. This has become all too common with Tekashi, as trouble seems to follow him wherever he goes.

Despite all of this, he appears to be keeping a positive attitude. After all, his sentence is only three months. He is going to be out in no time. Not to mention, he has a contract with Kick, which is paying him millions of dollars to be a streamer.

In fact, on Tuesday night, 6ix9ine spent his time streaming with Adin Ross and Cuffem, where they opted to make a diss track. The song was aimed at the likes of Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Joe Budden, and even Doechii.

6ix9ine Streams With Adin Ross

During the stream, 6ix9ine was asked about his upcoming stint in jail and whether or not he would meet a similar fate to Jeffrey Epstein. As many already know, Epstein committed suicide while incarcerated. However, there are various conspiracies about whether or not he was killed by government agents.

With that in mind, 6ix9ine was quick to reassure his friends and his fans that he is not suicidal. As he explains, should he die in prison, it is likely because someone killed him.

When Is 6ix9ine Going To Jail?

6ix9ine will be reporting to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on January 6th, according to ABC. He will be forced to spend the next 90 days in prison, although with good behavior, he could be out sooner.

The artist has been the beneficiary of overcrowding in the past. If you may remember, he got out of prison early back in 2020 thanks to COVID. Between his own personal ailments and the diminished capacity inside the prison, authorities deemed 6ix9ine a worthy candidate for an early release.

Whether or not the artist will be rewarded a similar fate this time around still very much remains to be seen.

