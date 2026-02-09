Every year, the Super Bowl brings out the stars. Yesterday was no exception as several fixtures in pop culture popped out for the 60th game in Santa Clara. 21 Savage and Kendall Jenner were a part of that bunch and interestingly, they were spotted together.

To no surprise, them being in the same room sparked some dating rumors as caught by The Mirror. "Are they dating??" one fan asked. Another groaned, "lord, please tell me he isn’t dating her."

Ironically, one of the advertisements during the Super Bowl featured Kendall Jenner and a sportsbook as she joked about her own curse when it comes to dating stars, especially NBA players.

But on top of the relationship gossip, others pointed out how 21 Savage hilariously was hugging the wall as they walked to their suite(s) at Levi's Stadium. "Bro walking so close to the wall scared thinking what latto gonna do when she sees this," one netizen wrote. "He walking so close to the wall like he knows he gonna be in trouble when he checks his phone," another joked.

Well, Latto did in fact catch wind of the clip, playfully teasing Savage's behavior on her Instagram.

When Did Latto & 21 Savage Officially Start Dating?

Caught by Live Bitez, the "Gyatt" femcee simply shared a black screen with audio of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz's "Get Low." She comedically focused on the song's chorus which of course features the lyrics, "To the window, to the wall..."

Folks in the comments are getting a good laugh out of this whole scenario, especially since 21 was allegedly hiding a blunt in the viral video. "The fact that no1 noticed he was hiding a blunt from security and everyone is running with this narrative is hilarious," one Live Bitez follower points out.

Latto and 21 Savage were speculated to be an item for years, with the rumors first catching steam in 2020. After half a decade of subtle hints and fans' detective work, Latto confirmed their relationship late last year.

In an impromptu interview with TMZ in September, the Columbus-born talent was asked, "Wait, so are you tired of people asking about you-know-who?" The person behind that question later clarified that they were referring to 21 Savage. "No. My man, my man, my man," she cheerfully replied.