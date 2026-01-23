Latto Firmly Shuts Down Fivio Foreign Amid His Beef With 21 Savage

While some fans would still want some more confirmation, it's pretty much common knowledge at this point that Latto and 21 Savage are a thing. That being said, if they're not together, they're clearly close. That's because she just clapped back at Fivio Foreign amid his beef with 21, and we don't know where things could go from here.

For those unaware, Fivio Foreign recently posted a video of Latto, specifically her freestyle during their 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher. "I don't got to rap about sex / But this s**t way too good not to brag on / I ain't even f**k a rap n***a yet / But if Fivio want to, then I ain't gon' pass on him," she playfully rapped at one point. This repost was seemingly in response to Fivio Foreign's current beef with 21 Savage, and the Sugar Honey Iced Tea femcee clapped back fiercely.

"Spoiler alert: it was strictly to go viral he never f***ed," she wrote on her Instagram Story, as caught by The Shade Room on IG. "Top 5 freshman freestyles 6yrs later tho clock it." "Happy a**," Latto captioned a screenshot of the Brooklyn drill MC's smile during the cypher.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

Why Is Fivio Foreign Beefing With 21 Savage?

However, it allegedly didn't take long for Fivio to clap back. The Shade Room also caught his alleged Instagram Story repost of Latto's interview from 2020 (which has since seemingly been deleted from his page), explaining why she wanted to work with him. "We cool, that's my friend," she said. "I had told him on set at XXL, before I had this hype that I got right now, I was trying to work with Fivio before. His A&R had set up a session with my A&R. I was already at the studio waiting on Fivio to pull up in New York. This is way before XXL. This fool done stood me up, y'all. Fivio said he gon' go pull up on [Lil] Tjay first, and then he come here. He gon' pull up on his homie before he pull up on a bad b***h? I'm out."