Latto Firmly Shuts Down Fivio Foreign Amid His Beef With 21 Savage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Latto Shuts Down Fivio Foreign Beef With 21 Savage
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Latto at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Amid his beef with 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign posted a clip of his and Latto's 2020 XXL cypher, in which she joked about sleeping with him.

While some fans would still want some more confirmation, it's pretty much common knowledge at this point that Latto and 21 Savage are a thing. That being said, if they're not together, they're clearly close. That's because she just clapped back at Fivio Foreign amid his beef with 21, and we don't know where things could go from here.

For those unaware, Fivio Foreign recently posted a video of Latto, specifically her freestyle during their 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher. "I don't got to rap about sex / But this s**t way too good not to brag on / I ain't even f**k a rap n***a yet / But if Fivio want to, then I ain't gon' pass on him," she playfully rapped at one point. This repost was seemingly in response to Fivio Foreign's current beef with 21 Savage, and the Sugar Honey Iced Tea femcee clapped back fiercely.

"Spoiler alert: it was strictly to go viral he never f***ed," she wrote on her Instagram Story, as caught by The Shade Room on IG. "Top 5 freshman freestyles 6yrs later tho clock it." "Happy a**," Latto captioned a screenshot of the Brooklyn drill MC's smile during the cypher.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

Why Is Fivio Foreign Beefing With 21 Savage?

However, it allegedly didn't take long for Fivio to clap back. The Shade Room also caught his alleged Instagram Story repost of Latto's interview from 2020 (which has since seemingly been deleted from his page), explaining why she wanted to work with him. "We cool, that's my friend," she said. "I had told him on set at XXL, before I had this hype that I got right now, I was trying to work with Fivio before. His A&R had set up a session with my A&R. I was already at the studio waiting on Fivio to pull up in New York. This is way before XXL. This fool done stood me up, y'all. Fivio said he gon' go pull up on [Lil] Tjay first, and then he come here. He gon' pull up on his homie before he pull up on a bad b***h? I'm out."

For those unaware, Fivio Foreign took issue with 21 Savage's comments about "the streets." He thinks 21 is being fake and leaving his community behind, as well as invalidating people's experiences there.

Read More: Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves's Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2024 Rolling Loud Miami Music Fivio Foreign Drops Petty Video Of Latto As 21 Savage Tensions Escalate
Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images Music Mulatto Would Go On A Date With Fivio Foreign If He Asked Her Out
Paras Griffin, John Sciulli, Johnny Nunez & Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Bars Mulatto Shoots Her Shot At Fivio Foreign During XXL Freshman Cypher
21 Savage Disses Fivio Foreign Over Interview Comments Music 21 Savage & Fivio Foreign Trade Brutal Disses Over "F**k The Streets" Message
Comments 0