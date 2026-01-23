Fivio Foreign Drops Petty Video Of Latto As 21 Savage Tensions Escalate

BY Zachary Horvath
2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper Fivio Foreign performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Fivio Foreign claimed he wasn't going to egg on 21 Savage any further, but he couldn't help himself by roping Latto into their beef.

Fivio Foreign and 21 Savage have a nasty beef that's already pretty intense, but the former is really trying his new foe. Just moments ago, the New York rapper posted a clip of 21's more-than-likely girlfriend, Latto, dropping some suggestive bars his way. It's from their 2020 XXL Freshman Cypher together wherein the Columbus-born femcee playfully flirts with him on her verse.

She raps, "I don't gotta rap about sex / But this sh*t way too good not to brag on (Uh) / I ain't even f*ck a rap n**** yet / But if Fivio want to, then I ain't gon' pass on him (Uh)."

It's an incredibly petty shot on Fivio Foreign's part and one that might make this feud even worse.

21 Savage seemingly caught wind of either his or DJ Akademiks' repost of the clip because he had another message. Around the time of the Latto video, the Atlanta MC wrote per Live Bitez, "ALL the rappers who beat up women think they tough now [laughing emoji]."

Why Are 21 Savage & Fivio Foreign Beefing?

If you didn't catch the original story, Fivio Foreign took issue with 21's controversial "f*ck the streets" campaign. Rappers like the former have a problem with the sentiment as they feel their upbringings have made them who they are.

For Savage, he's preaching it to try and stop violence and end all of the feuds that have been plaguing rap, particularly in Atlanta.

As a result, there's a natural disconnect and it's led to them clashing with their keyboards. However, Foreign started by talking behind a microphone on Ak's podcast.

"What's making you think that Savage is a street n****? He said, 'F*ck the streets.' [...] Street n**** where? In Atlanta? [...] How come 6ix9ine can diss 21 Savage so much? You're saying he's a street n****, n****s don't play with him. Them n****s is all cap, trust me. It's all show, it's all smoke and mirrors."

21 didn't take too kindly to his words, unleashing on him with a spirited rant. He says in part, "Y'all n****s keep talking about all that 'F*ck the streets' sh*t... Y'all n****s still would get y'all a*s whooped. N**** acting around this b*tch looking for clout. N**** old as hell. Poor as a motherf*cker, talking about who a street n**** in another state."

