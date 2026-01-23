21 Savage & Fivio Foreign Trade Brutal Disses Over "F**k The Streets" Message

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
21 Savage Disses Fivio Foreign Over Interview Comments
Dec 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper 21 Savage watches a game between the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fivio Foreign is among the rappers who don't believe in 21 Savage's "f**k the streets" message, and 21 is finally clapping back.

21 Savage is trying to work out issues between various Atlanta rappers, but that's also gotten him in beef with folks like Fivio Foreign. He's one of a few MCs who don't support 21's "f**k the streets" message, recently criticizing his perspective during an interview with DJ Akademiks.

"What's making you think that Savage is a street n***a?" Fivio remarked, as caught by Best's Point Of View TV on Twitter. "He said, 'F**k the streets.' [...] Street n***a where? In Atlanta? [...] How come 6ix9ine can diss 21 Savage so much? You're saying he's a street n***a, n***as don't play with him. Them n***as is all cap, trust me. It's all show, it's all smoke and mirrors."

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, 21 Savage responded to this criticism with a social media rant. "Stop saying my motherf***ing name," he stated. "Don't think 'cause a n***a trying to change... If your a** 35 or older, and you been trying to rap since you was 17, don't say nothing to me about the streets. You don't know nothing about the streets, you ain't did nothing in the streets. Y'all n***as keep talking about all that 'F**k the streets' s**t... Y'all n***as still would get y'all a** whooped. N***a acting around this b***h looking for clout. N***a old as hell. Poor as a motherf***er, talking about who a street n***a in another state."

Why Do 21 Savage & Fivio Foreign Have Beef?

"Y'all n***as ain't seen enough in the streets to even feel how I feel about the streets," he continued. "I don't give a f**k about what your hood done did... Y'all n***a's a** better stick to rapping... Always talking about another n***a... Fivio Foreign, shut your b***h a** up, n***a. P***y-a** n***a. There go your clout, help you get your streams up. Washed-up-a** n***a, broke-a** n***a, talking all that tough-a** s**t in that interview. You a b***h, p***y. I'll slap the s**t out of you... Do not get this s**t twisted. I'm trying to change my life, I'm trying to save the streets, I'm trying to stop all this crazy s**t that be going on, this unnecessary s**t. I'm trying to be a part of the solution. But don't get it twisted for a second. Do not think this s**t sweet. I ain't even saying no other n***a name."

Then, the Brooklyn drill rapper responded to 21 Savage on his Instagram Story on Friday morning (January 23), as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "I said what I said," he wrote. "No back & forth w a n***a who said F the streets. N***a a b***h Eat A D*ck p***y @21savage."

For those unaware, Fivio is against Savage's "F**k the streets" movement because he feels it disrespects the context folks in the streets grew up in and ignores the community and lifestyle they formed from it. He and a few other rap artists believe that the streets got them to where they are today. So they don't want to turn their back on it, even if 21 is actually promoting a different interpretation.

