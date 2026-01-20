NBA YoungBoy Weighs In On 21 Savage's "F*ck The Streets" Campaign

21 Savage originally said "f*ck the streets" while reaching out to Young Thug and Gunna on social media, last month.

NBA YoungBoy says he isn't a fan of 21 Savage starting his viral "f*ck the streets" campaign on social media. He weighed in on the movement during an interview with Complex, earlier this week. Savage originally said "f*ck the streets" while trying to get Young Thug and Gunna to make amends in December.

"I don't give a f*ck about that," YoungBoy said of the slogan. "I love the streets, I come from the streets., I ain't on all that p*ssy ass sh*t."

Despite the harsh tone, YoungBoy added that he's still against gun violence. "Stop the violence, same sh*t I've been on," he said. "It ain't got nothing to really do with touting a gun. I ain't telling you to not tout your gun. But, you ain't gotta have your gun and engage in bullsh*t. Have your sh*t because you love it and because you wanna protect yourself. That's why I donate money to those type of things because I actually do care."

21 Savage's "F*ck The Streets" Slogan

The drama began after 21 Savage dropped his latest album, What Happened to the Streets?. Afterward, he tagged Young Thug and Gunna in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and called for them to stop beefing. He wrote: "Yall n***as fix that sh*t. Yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t." The "f*ck the streets" remark caught on when Young Thug responded by simply repeating that portion of the post.

NBA YoungBoy is far from the first artist to take issue with saying "f*ck the streets." Lil Zay Osama expressed a similar sentiment in a video message caught by DJ Akademiks. "Y'all don't give a f*ck about the streets bro," he said at the time. "You don't care about the streets gang. If you did, you wouldn't say 'f*ck the streets.' All of us come from the streets. Our mentality comes from the streets. The way we dress comes from the streets. The way we think comes from the streets. What we speak about in our music be about the streets. We got money out the streets. We got family and friends still in the streets."

