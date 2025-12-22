News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
f the streets
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lil Zay Osama Speaks Out Against 21 Savage & Young Thug's "F*ck The Streets" Message
21 Savage initially remarked, "f*ck the streets," while trying to get Young Thug and Gunna to make amends.
By
Cole Blake
December 22, 2025
46 Views