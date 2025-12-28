HoneyKomb Brazy Shares Old DMs From 21 Savage About The Streets

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage looks during the fourth quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Although HoneyKomb Brazy initially opposed 21 Savage's "f**k the streets" philosophy, he later came to terms with his true intentions.

21 Savage had quite the unconventional rollout for his new album WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, namely because it has really highlighted his connections to many other rappers. For example, after folks like HoneyKomb Brazy vocally criticized his "f**k the streets" philosophy, he was able to speak with the Alabama MC and reach an understanding.

Now, according to No Jumper on Instagram, there's another step in this reconciliation. Brazy reportedly took to his IG Story this weekend to share old Instagram DMS with the Atlanta MC from 2023. In the messages, Savage encourages HoneyKomb to focus on rapping and stay away from the streets.

"Out rap these n***as gangster f**k the street s**t," 21 wrote. "Out the gate u right about that cause these n***as pie af in real life I be feeling like the industry a** hair lol," HKB responded. "S**t ain't about nothing," Savage went on. "How many times can you show a mf you will stand on business lay down and be solid." "Righteous I'll listen to u Ik u been in this s**t for a min," Brazy responded. "Like 3 times if 5 at the most that it's life or death n I feel u."

"N this is why I said @21savage a real one because he hit me 2023 with the same s**t trying to get me out the streets it was never f**k the streets," he captioned his screenshot of the DMs.

21 Savage "F**k The Streets"

Following HoneyKomb Brazy and others' criticisms of 21 Savage, the two hopped on a call and hashed out their differences, giving each other an opportunity to explain their perspectives. Brazy even joked that he played a diss track against 21 for him and that Savage said HoneyKomb would be banned from Atlanta if it ever came out.

"I can't lie that bihh @21savage different af," HKB wrote on IG. "bra really a real n***a n we talked for hours. I feel where he coming from right is right we can save the streets like u said. That s**t just came out n ppl took it n ran with it but im on u mean us nun but good u got brazy." The Slaughter Gang CEO reposted this on his own IG Story with the caption "Traumatized #savethestreets."

