Lil Zay Osama says he isn't a fan of 21 Savage and Young Thug's "f*ck the streets" messaging on social media. He explained his criticism of the slogan in a video message caught by DJ Akademiks. In doing so, Osama accused them of having the wrong intentions.

He explained: "When you say, 'Listen man, f*ck the streets. Thug, squash the beef. Gunna, squash the beef. Everybody squash the beef. F*ck the streets,' y'all saying f*ck the streets so y'all can befriend each other, start making music, do a collab tape, and be the best city in hip-hop again and be the best city that sticks together. That's the name y'all want. That's what y'all tryna carry."

"Y'all don't give a f*ck about the streets bro," he continued. "You don't care about the streets gang. If you did, you wouldn't say 'f*ck the streets.' All of us come from the streets. Our mentality comes from the streets. The way we dress comes from the streets. The way we think comes from the streets. What we speak about in our music be about the streets. We got money out the streets. We got family and friends still in the streets."

21 Savage's "What Happened To The Streets?"

The drama began when 21 Savage dropped his latest album, What Happened to the Streets?, earlier this month. Afterward, he tagged both Young Thug and Gunna in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He asked them to put their long-standing beef aside and work together again while remarking, "f*ck the streets."

He wrote: "@gunna @youngthug Yall n***as fix that sh*t. Yall love each other n***a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang n***a f*ck the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."