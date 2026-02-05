Kim Kardashian Admits She Calls Travis Scott For Sneaker Favors On Complex's Sneaker Shopping

BY Ben Atkinson
SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Cast Of "All's Fair" Hosted By Andy Cohen
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Kim Kardashian attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "All's Fair" hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Kim Kardashian revealed on Complex's Sneaker Shopping that she calls Travis Scott to secure his sneaker releases.

Kim Kardashian just revealed her biggest sneaker obsession, and it involves her sister's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The Skims founder appeared on Complex's popular Sneaker Shopping series this week to discuss her love of kicks.

During the episode, Kim opened up about her massive collection of Travis Scott Nike collaborations. Kim described herself as a bit of a sneaker "snob" who only likes specific silhouettes.

However, she can't get enough of the rapper's Nike designs and colorways. The reality star admitted that Travis Scott sneakers make up the majority of her collection. She owns every single colorway that he's released with Nike over the years.

Kim revealed she even breaks her own rule about calling in family favors for sneakers. She typically avoids using her connections to secure exclusive drops and limited releases. However, she made an exception for Travis Scott's recent pink Air Jordan 1 Low release.

The highly sought-after "Pink Pack" had her reaching out directly to the rapper himself. "I'm not that girl to call in family favors, I just don't," Kim explained during the interview. "But I had to call to get the Travis pinks, and then they showed up."

The pink Travis Scott Jordans are part of a two-pack set dropping in May 2026. These kicks are expected to be one of the most coveted releases of the year. Kim's confession shows just how much even A-list celebrities struggle to secure hyped sneaker releases.

Kim Kardashian Goes Sneaker Shopping

Kim also discussed her own sneaker collaboration with Nike during the Sneaker Shopping episode. The Skims x Nike Rift Mesh launched on February 5th to strong reviews.

She had BLACKPINK's Lisa as the face of the campaign, calling her a dream collaborator. The ballerina-inspired footwear represents Kim's first major footwear partnership with the swoosh brand.

The full Sneaker Shopping episode gives fans an inside look at Kim's sneaker preferences. It proves that even billionaires sometimes need to make a phone call for the hottest drops.

