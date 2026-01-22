Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Played DJ While North Was Being Born

BY Zachary Horvath
Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London Collection Presentation at Sadler's Wells in London
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Kanye West with daughter North West arrives at Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler's Wells Theatre on October 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Boland/Mark Boland/Getty Images)
Kanye West was clearly ready to instill his passion for music into North West from the moment she was born.

Even during one of the most important moments in his life, Kanye West couldn't let music take a full backseat. As Kim Kardashian recalls in a new interview on her sister Khloé's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Ye was DJ'ing while their oldest child, North, was being born.

As caught by Complex around the 10-minute mark of the chat, the irony of the song her ex-husband chose wound up being "so her" surfaced. "She knew what she wanted since the moment she was born. She was getting born to the song 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' Kourtney and I talk about this all the time. Kanye was DJ'ing, so he put on [Queen's] 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for the moment she came out. And isn’t it so her?" she asked.

But even while it is a happy and funny moment to look back on, Kim admits she still gets "emosh" when Queen's classic comes on. While kind of goofy, it's kind of wild how North West is now learning how to produce her own music.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reveals Why He Dissed Drake On “Don’t Be Dumb”

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Relationship

That topic came up in conversation later on, with Khloé pointing how it's rebuilt her and Kanye's relationship. "You and Ye have really bonded over North’s producing; you guys are now in a much better place because of that."

Kim completely agreed with her sibling replying, "Yeah. I'm a really empathetic person. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re always family. I always look at it that way, no matter what’s going on."

The model and businesswoman admits that while she's been "super protective" at times with North, she wants to have a similar bond that he has with their daughter.

"The music side and the producing isn’t my thing. That’s her bonding thing with her dad. But even just, like, coming up with stuff, we have to communicate about how North, like, moves through that world and all these opportunities that come her way, and having to filter that and respecting his opinion on the things that go on with his kids is really important."

As Khloé mentioned, Kim and Kanye have been making nice strides as they continue to co-parent. After months of the latter bashing her online and reports of a custody battle, things have mellowed out. Just over the holidays, the ex-couple of six years spent time together with all four of their children.

Read More: Clipse & Pharrell To Take The Stage At The 2026 Grammys

