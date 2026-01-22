Clipse & Pharrell To Take The Stage At The 2026 Grammys

BY Caroline Fisher
Clipse Pharrell 2026 Grammys
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Malice and Pusha T of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Clipse are in the running for five Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year, best rap performance, and more.

Today, it was announced that Clipse will perform at the 2026 Grammys alongside Pharrell Williams. The ceremony is set to take place on February 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network. It will also be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

For now, no further details about the performance have been revealed. Other performers include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías, who are all nominated for best new artist. Their performances will be part of a special best new artist segment. More performers will also be announced in the coming days.

Clipse are in the running for five Grammy Awards this year, thanks to their first album together in over a decade, Let God Sort Em Out. These awards include album of the year, best rap album, best rap performance for their song “Chains & Whips” with Kendrick Lamar, best rap song for “The Birds Don’t Sing” with John Legend and Voices of Fire, and best music video for “So Be It."

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out Features
Roots Picnic 2025 - Day 2
Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

The album was released back in July and also boasts features from the likes of Nas, Tyler The Creator, Stove God Cooks, and more. It was produced by Pharrell, who's up for three Grammys for his contributions to the project. He's also nominated for best music film for his animated, LEGO-filled biopic Piece by Piece.

The ceremony will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment for the Recording Academy. Executive producers include Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins, and Trevor Noah are executive producers. The 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on February 1.

