How To Watch The 2026 Grammy Awards

BY Zachary Horvath
The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Premiere Ceremony
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: A view of the Latin Grammy award trophy onstage during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/WireImage)
With the annual Grammy Awards just days away, we are giving you everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 68th broadcast.

The 68th Grammys are rapidly approaching as 2026 is already flying by. The annual ceremony takes place this Sunday, February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Since we focus on hip-hop, there's a lot of intriguing races for those coveted golden gramophones this year.

Best Rap Album is another tight one, for example, as JID, Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and GloRilla all put out fantastic records. Each artist here can add a lot to their respective legacies. But this category is obviously one of many—95 to be exact.

So, where can you catch all of the excitement and emotion? Well, we are here to give you all of that very information, so scroll down a little to get the inside scoop.

How To Watch The Grammys Pre-Telecast

While most wait for the main broadcast that starts at 8 p.m. ET, here's the scoop on how to catch what they call the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, Music's Biggest Day. As the official website describes it, this ceremony is "the first and [when] the majority of the Grammy Awards of the day are awarded."

This will take place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. Or you can check it out at live.grammy.com. Hosting will be first-time Grammy nominee Darren Criss.

There's also GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet which airs the same day but begins 6 p.m. ET on those same platforms. But their TikTok and Facebook accounts will also have it. Cassie DiLaura and Taylor Hale are your hosts for this portion of the evening.

How To Watch The 68th Annual Grammy Awards

Then of course there's the actual 2026 Grammy Awards. These will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Those who are premium plan subscribers of the latter will be able to stream the 68th Grammys in real time just like those who are viewing on CBS.

However, if you are an "Essential" subscriber to Paramount+ then the broadcast can only be viewed on-demand the next day. Trevor Noah will play host. All in all, there are tons of methods to watch the ceremony this year that will surely spark a lot of debate once again.

