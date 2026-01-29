Don Toliver Reveals Tracklist For New Album “Octane”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Don Toliver Tracklist "Octane"
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Don Toliver attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Don Toliver's creative tracklist reveal comes just hours before the release of his fifth studio album, "OCTANE."

Don Toliver is currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated fifth studio album, OCTANE. The project is slated for release tomorrow (January 30), and today, he hopped online to give fans an exciting preview. He posted a video of the tracklist on Instagram, which includes titles like "Body," "Secondhand," "Breakup," and more. "Octane To The Vein," he captioned the post. No features were listed, much to the dismay of social media users, who have high hopes for the upcoming LP.

"MOST CREATIVE TRACKLIST REVEAL IVE EVER SEEN," one commenter writes. "AOTY DROPPING TONIGHT," another claims. Someone else simply says, "AHHHHHH🔥🔥🔥."

OCTANE will follow Toliver's 2024 album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, and was announced alongside a cinematic black-and-white trailer earlier this month. It's available to pre-save on Spotify and other streaming services now. Vinyl, CDs, merch bundles, and more are also available for pre-order on Toliver's official website.

Read More: How To Listen To Don Toliver's "Octane" Album

Don Toliver On The Tonight Show

News of the tracklist reveal comes just a couple of days after the Houston-born artist's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his performance, he premiered two new singles, "E85" and "Long Way To Calabasas." Needless to say, this worked to build even more hype around the new album, as supporters brace for what could very well be some of Toliver's strongest work yet.

Last July, he spoke with FAULT Magazine, confirming that he's looking forward to this next era. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he shared at the time. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."

So far, there's been no official word on a tour in support of OCTANE, though Toliver is scheduled to headline Rolling Loud Orlando this May. Other performers include Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy, Pooh Shiesty, Chief Keef, and more. The festival will take place between May 8 and 10 at Camping World Stadium.

Read More: Don Toliver Performs Two New Singles On "The Tonight Show"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Music Don Toliver Performs Two New Singles On "The Tonight Show"
Don Toliver Release Date "OCTANE" Music Don Toliver Announces Release Date For New Album “OCTANE”
News Pen To Paper
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0