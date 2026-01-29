Don Toliver Reveals Tracklist For New Album “Octane”

Don Toliver is currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated fifth studio album, OCTANE. The project is slated for release tomorrow (January 30), and today, he hopped online to give fans an exciting preview. He posted a video of the tracklist on Instagram, which includes titles like "Body," "Secondhand," "Breakup," and more. "Octane To The Vein," he captioned the post. No features were listed, much to the dismay of social media users, who have high hopes for the upcoming LP.

"MOST CREATIVE TRACKLIST REVEAL IVE EVER SEEN," one commenter writes. "AOTY DROPPING TONIGHT," another claims. Someone else simply says, "AHHHHHH🔥🔥🔥."

OCTANE will follow Toliver's 2024 album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, and was announced alongside a cinematic black-and-white trailer earlier this month. It's available to pre-save on Spotify and other streaming services now. Vinyl, CDs, merch bundles, and more are also available for pre-order on Toliver's official website.

Don Toliver On The Tonight Show

News of the tracklist reveal comes just a couple of days after the Houston-born artist's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his performance, he premiered two new singles, "E85" and "Long Way To Calabasas." Needless to say, this worked to build even more hype around the new album, as supporters brace for what could very well be some of Toliver's strongest work yet.

Last July, he spoke with FAULT Magazine, confirming that he's looking forward to this next era. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he shared at the time. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."