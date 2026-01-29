How To Listen To Don Toliver's "Octane" Album

BY Zachary Horvath
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Don Toliver performs as Don Toliver X Yeat during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Don Toliver is drumming up a lot of excitement for "Octane" and we're going to tell you where you can spin it when 12 a.m. hits.

We are roughly just 12 hours away from Don Toliver's fifth studio album, OCTANE. The Houston rapper and singer first announced that a new project was in the works back in the summer of 2025 during an interview with FAULT Magazine. He said it was going to drop that same year but unfortunately, the Cactus Jack signee wasn't able to meet that timeline.

But we didn't have to wait all that much longer as on January 22, he confirmed a January 30 release date. Now that we are moments away from hearing it, you may be wondering where you can experience the album.

Well, as with many releases, OCTANE will be available on the two biggest DSPs on the market, Spotify and Apple Music. But Don Toliver is spreading the love to those who use other platforms outside of the two-headed giant. iTunes, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Tidal users will also be able to give it a spin.

Of course, YouTube and Soundcloud are on that list so there's no shortage of options out there.

Who Is Featured On Octane?

Overall, this is shaping up to Don Toliver's best work. Fans have been showing immense love to the LP's second single "ATM," which dropped on January 8. The future platinum record recorded well over one million streams on Spotify within its first 24 hours on the platform.

"Tiramisu" has also been doing well, and it sits at over 87 million plays.

Another reason why OCTANE might be the one, is because this is rumored to be Don's last record for a while. In an interaction with a fan online caught by Bars, the star responded with a teary-eyed emoji, signaling that a long break could be on the horizon.

While that is sad if that winds up being the case, it sounds like we are going say goodbye for now on an extremely high note.

In terms of features, that remains a question mark. The 18-song collection doesn't have any listed on DSPS nor Genius for that matter. But Travis Scott, who's been promoting OCTANE a handful of times this year, could very well make the guest list.

Of course, there's the label and JACKBOYS connection and since Heaven Or Hell, Travis has been on every project of his. Producing legend MIKE DEAN is another name to expect as they were on FaceTime together. Don posted the interaction with the caption "Back to the future," on his IG account for the record, octanemountain.

It's just a handful but others could be Yeat, Teezo Touchdown, Future, and etc.

