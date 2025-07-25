Don Toliver Confirms He’s Dropping A New Album In 2025

It's already been a busy few months for Don Toliver, but recently, the Houston-born performer took to Instagram to make a big announcement. "ALBUM INCOMING 2025 ☢️," he wrote, also plugging his new FAULT Magazine cover story. For now, fans have yet to hear much more about the upcoming project, though he did drop a couple of hints during the interview.

When asked which part of his creative identity he's most looking forward to revealing in 2025, he said it's the album. "The part I’m most excited to reveal is my next album, and really, just my future in general," he explained. "It’s going to be a fun time, and I’m excited for it all."

Toliver was also asked whether or not the success of his latest releases puts more pressure on him to deliver. "No, my current run of hits doesn’t make me feel pressured," he responded. "And I don’t find it hard to keep experimenting or finding new winning formulas."

Don Toliver New Album

At the time of writing, Don Toliver has yet to reveal the title or release date of his upcoming album, though it's expected to drop sometime this year. The project will follow his 2024 album Hardstone Psycho, along with Travis Scott and Cactus Jack's Jackboys 2.

The latter was released earlier this month and has since earned mixed reactions from listeners. Despite this, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It moved 232K album-equivalent units in its first week, with 160K coming from pure sales.