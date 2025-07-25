Don Toliver & Lithe Make A Splash With Their "Cannonball" Collab

This is technically Lithe's track, but it arrives at an exciting time for Don Toliver, who just announced plans to drop a new album.

Two artists that are unfamiliar with one another have just made a nasty banger. Lithe, an Australian singer and producer, has teamed up with Texas rapper Don Toliver for "Cannonball." The former happened to chef up the beat for this joint, and it perfectly suits his U.S. counterpart to a tee.

The haziness and wooziness of the dark production is something that is synonymous with Don's musical style. There's a mashup of spacey tones, watery keys, and bone-shattering bass and 808s. However, it comes across more simplistic on the surface, which is kind of surprising.

But it's pure slapper of song and one that's great for a hedonistic evening at the club. Lyrically, it's your standard party fare with a heavy focus on chopping it up with women. The atmosphere that comes from Lithe's beat is what makes this track hit, and sometimes, that's all you need for a successful song of this type.

But let's focus on Don for a second, who's had quite the year so far. Just about two weeks ago, he, Travis Scott, and the rest of the Cactus Jack collective put out JACKBOYS 2. That of course is the sequel to their 2019 original and one that had plenty of fans hyped.

Their fanbases helped it go number one on the Hot 200, selling over 230,000 copies first week. Moreover, Don's linked with Mustard for "FWU" and "LV Bag" featuring Pharrell and j-hope of BTS. All of these loosies have seemingly been parts of a rollout as he just announced that he's dropping another album soon.

Don Toliver & Lithe "Cannonball"

Quotable Lyrics:

Get geeked up off that Wocky, then I blast off (Geek)
Pull up to your house, oh, with my mask off (Mask off)
Shawty, big titties and her a*s soft (Oh)
Jump right in that p**sy, I'ma cannonball (Ha)

