Travis Scott Receives Final Sales Projections For "JACKBOYS 2"

Whether you love or despise JACKBOYS 2, Travis Scott is essentially set to chart at number one next week. Per NFR Podcast and HITS Daily Double, the Cactus Jack CEO and his label mates are set to run away with the top spot. As its currently projected, the 17-track compilation is going to sell around 251-252,000 copies.
A whopping 181,000+ of those units are physical, although you can debate all day whether the countless bundles played a pivotal role in that. Either way, you have to respect the figure as Scott has overcome the pushback he's gotten for JACKBOYS 2.
The mixing, mediocre features, and lack of engaging performances have been the biggest complaints. Other critiques go a bit deeper though, too. For instance, some feel the project doesn't showcase what makes this collective stand out and how it reads more like a set of leftovers.
But with La Flame being such a massive name, it's hard to see a world where he massively underperforms on the charts.
Travis Scott is leaps and bounds above his contenders for the top spot on the Hot 200. The next closest is Justin Bieber with his surprise album SWAG. The Canadian pop star is going to move around 167,000 copies first week.
Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2
After that is Morgan Wallen with I'm The Problem, which dropped in May. The country phenom is slated to sell 146,000 units. Then, in fourth is Clipse and their celebrated comeback LP, Let God Sort Em Out. They just received a nice bump, going from 90,000 to 112,000 in a few days.
That boost has coincided with the Virginia duo jumping over Travis Scott and JACKBOYS 2 on the Apple Music rap chart. As of yesterday, Let God Sort Em Out was at number one.
After we receive the chart update July 22, the battle in the following weeks will be fun. Could there be a massive dip in sales for the JACKBOYS sequel? Travis has seen some staggering falloffs on the Billboard charts as of late.
We saw it earlier this year with his single "4X4" and last year when he pressed DAYS BEFORE RODEO on vinyl for its 10-year anniversary.
