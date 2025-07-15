Unfortunately, Travis Scott and the JACKBOYS' sequel to their first collective project didn't live up to expectations. Going in, there was some hype. The 2019 offering is held in high regard by fans of Cactus Jack and especially of La Flame. But even die-hard supporters of the Houston bred creative had a hard time defending the final product.

But with the visionary being so massive, it's going to be hard for him to take a real hit commercially. That's why it's not too much of a surprise to see that early first week projections for JACKBOYS 2 are still strong. As caught by NFR Podcast, Travis and his label mates are most likely going to top the Hot 200 chart.

As it stands, they will do so with an estimate of 253,000 copies, with 188,000 being physical. The latter is bolstered by the fact that Scott once again unleased bundle on top of bundle. This is something he's done since the days of ASTROWORLD.

Speaking of which, three separate digital deluxe versions each with their own unique track were just unleashed. They won't count towards the physical totals, but it's worth mentioning. A Scott solo effort "DA WIZARD," "TRIP OUT" with Sheck Wes and Yeat, and a Wallie The Sensei-led "110 SOUTH" are the offerings. All are only on the JACKBOYS site.

Travis Scott JACKBOYS 2

Also not making this news all that shocking is that JACKBOYS 2 had a strong debut streaming wise. It generated over 36 million plays on Spotify which equates to the second-biggest debut for a rap tape in 2025.

Of course, this adds more fuel to Pusha T beef who Trav has been in a beef with as of June. The Clipse MC went after him first on "So Be It," one the hits off of Let God Sort Em Out. Scott would actually reply on "CHAMPAIN & VACAY," rapping, "Made a hundred off pushin' T's (Baow, baow, baow) / Now my phone on DND, yeah."

Ultimately, Push and Clipse aren't all too concerned about charting higher than someone else, but this is a big metric in today's day and age.