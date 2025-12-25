50 Cent Drags "Hater" Ebro For Dismissing Charlamagne Tha God's Deal

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan and rapper / producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson takes pictures with fans before a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God recently signed a massive iHeartMedia deal, which Ebro indirectly downplayed as a sellout. But 50 Cent's a bigger hater.

Although 50 Cent is no stranger to being a massive hater sometimes, he also steps in to defend folks whom he thinks are getting undeserved criticism. For example, he recently called out Ebro Darden for seemingly hating on Charlamagne Tha God's massive new $200 million deal with iHeartMedia for his future endeavors.

"This is hater s**t at its best LOL MERRY CHRISTMAS," the G-Unit mogul reportedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to DJ Akademiks TV on the social media platform. Take that with a grain of salt, as Akademiks and his affiliates have their own beef with the former radio host to take note of.

For those unaware, Ebro shaded Charlamagne by saying that he doesn't sell out like Tha God does, which seemed to be a shot at this new iHeartMedia partnership and expansion. "There were things that Charlamagne was willing to do that I would've never done. Never," he stated. "And, that's how you get to those big bags. It's the same with Stephen A. Smith. When Disney wants to give you money like that, you gotta do a dance I ain't willing to do."

50 Cent's Ebro Beef

Ebro is recently out of his radio job, as Hot 97 canceled his In The Morning show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez earlier this month. Many of their critics, naysayers, and former targets have celebrated this, such as Drake and the aforementioned Akademiks. But 50 Cent also clowned Ebro and even suggested that he was part of the reason why he got the ax.

"That’s why I put a word in to have your show taken off the air, you can’t just go around saying Nasty things about people," 50 wrote about Darden. The commentator and interviewer has been very critical of 50 and his place within New York hip-hop for years now, something he clearly doesn't appreciate.

As for Charlamagne Tha God, he's doing fine. In fact, he and Joe Budden recently suggested that they might be on better terms these days and looking for reconciliation. But we doubt that a similar olive branch will pop up for Ebro.

