new deal
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Makes "HISStory" With New WMG DealThe unique agreement allows Meg to own her masters and publishing while the label helps her with distribution and marketing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice Leaves CAA, Signs New Deal With WMEIce Spice is making moves.By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersTrippie Redd Signs $30 Million Deal, Reveals New Show RateTrippie Redd announces his new $30 million deal with 10K Projects, revealing how many albums he needs to drop to fulfill the terms of the contract.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Ferg Signs To Roc Nation & Announces New Neptunes-Produced SingleA$AP Ferg signs a new management deal with Roc Nation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black's Ex-Fiancée Mellow Rackz Signs With Young MoneyMellow Rackz has officially signed a deal with Young Money.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Signs New Deal & Announces New AlbumLil Wayne signs with UTA and announces his new album "I Am Not A Human Being III."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAsian Doll Moves On From Gucci Mane Deal With Yo Gotti AspirationsAsian Doll is manifesting a spot with Yo Gotti's CMG label.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z Changes Twitter Name, Tweets For The First Time Since 2018Jay-Z made a major $297 million deal with Square, Inc. to sell a majority stake in TIDAL.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLamar Odom Inks Celebrity Boxing Deal & Will Enter The Ring This SummerThe former NBA star has just scored an impressive boxing deal and will hit the ring this summer. By Madusa S.
- MusicErica Banks, "Buss It" Rapper, Signs New Record DealErica Banks signs a new deal with Warner Records following the success of her viral single "Buss It".By Alex Zidel
- SportsBen Simmons Reacts To Giannis' Huge New ContractBen Simmons is frustrated about Giannis Antetokoumpo re-signing with the Bucks.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAnthony Davis Inks Monster Deal With LakersAnthony Davis returns to the Lakers with a 5-year, $190 million max contract.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJeezy Returns To Def Jam In A Huge New Executive RoleJeezy signs a new deal with Def Jam, also becoming a high-ranking executive at the label.By Alex Zidel