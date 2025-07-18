NFL rookie Travis Hunter is extending his influence beyond the field, becoming the first athletic ambassador for TONE, the debut personal care line from AMP—the viral content collective co-founded by streamer Kai Cenat.

The partnership, unveiled during a live AMP stream, solidifies Hunter’s crossover into digital media and lifestyle branding. The NFL first-round pick wore Tone merchandise while dabbing Cenat and other AMP members. Social media and fans would celebrate the news alongside the posse.

After signing a huge deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Hunter's partnership with the biggest streamer in the world in Kai Cenat will elevator the rookie's popularity off the field. Travis is the most anticipated rookie in the upcoming NFL season.

Hunter’s collaboration comes as TONE launches nationally in Target stores, part of AMP’s strategy to translate its massive online presence—reportedly over one billion monthly views—into real-world retail success. Known for his electric two-way play and charismatic personality, Hunter fits AMP’s vision of merging sports celebrity with creator culture. The deal positions him as a face of the brand’s push into mainstream grooming, combining locker-room credibility with Gen Z appeal.

Travis Scott & Kai Cenat

Hunter's latest endorsement adds to an already major brands aligning with the football star, which includes ndorsements with Adidas, EA Sports, Celsius, and United Airlines. United Airlines was the travel option Travis Hunter and his new wife used on their honeymoon after tieing the knot in May.

In an era where branding equals relevance, Hunter’s alliance with AMP’s TONE highlights the power of crossover influence. It’s more than a product push; it’s a signal of how the next generation of stars will shape culture—on screens, in stores, and between the lines.