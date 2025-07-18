Travis Hunter Announced As The Inaugural Ambassador For Kai Cenat's AMP Tone

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 88 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 NFL Draft - Red Carpet
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Travis Hunter was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars on day one of the 2025 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy.

NFL rookie Travis Hunter is extending his influence beyond the field, becoming the first athletic ambassador for TONE, the debut personal care line from AMP—the viral content collective co-founded by streamer Kai Cenat.

The partnership, unveiled during a live AMP stream, solidifies Hunter’s crossover into digital media and lifestyle branding. The NFL first-round pick wore Tone merchandise while dabbing Cenat and other AMP members. Social media and fans would celebrate the news alongside the posse.

After signing a huge deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Hunter's partnership with the biggest streamer in the world in Kai Cenat will elevator the rookie's popularity off the field. Travis is the most anticipated rookie in the upcoming NFL season.

Hunter’s collaboration comes as TONE launches nationally in Target stores, part of AMP’s strategy to translate its massive online presence—reportedly over one billion monthly views—into real-world retail success. Known for his electric two-way play and charismatic personality, Hunter fits AMP’s vision of merging sports celebrity with creator culture. The deal positions him as a face of the brand’s push into mainstream grooming, combining locker-room credibility with Gen Z appeal.

Travis Scott & Kai Cenat

Hunter's latest endorsement adds to an already major brands aligning with the football star, which includes ndorsements with Adidas, EA Sports, Celsius, and United Airlines. United Airlines was the travel option Travis Hunter and his new wife used on their honeymoon after tieing the knot in May.

In an era where branding equals relevance, Hunter’s alliance with AMP’s TONE highlights the power of crossover influence. It’s more than a product push; it’s a signal of how the next generation of stars will shape culture—on screens, in stores, and between the lines.

The NFL media joined in on the celebration, asking when the two-way player will perform those dance moves as a touchdown celebration. "Which week will Travis Hunter break out this celebration?" captioned NFL on Fox's TikTok post.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
