Back in May, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee officially tied the knot with an extravagant wedding ceremony in Tennessee. Unfortunately, however, not everyone is in full support of their holy matrimony. During a recent interview with VladTV, for example, Adam22 weighed in on the pair's marriage. According to him, it was a bad move, as they don't have a prenup in place.

"He's living on the edge, he don't know sh*t," he said. "You see him? He's a jolly idiot." The No Jumper host continued, suggesting that Hunter has no idea what he's doing. They went on to discuss how financially devastating divorces can be, stressing the importance of prenups even when one feels like it isn't necessary.

Adam22 is far from the only person to criticize Hunter for his decision to get married without a prenup, however. Shortly after the wedding, Cam'ron and Mase also shared their thoughts on the bold choice during an episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is.

Travis Hunter & Leanna Lenee

Mase said he'd be concerned about Hunter if he were his son, urging him to make protecting himself a priority. "I think he should look in the direction of protecting his assets. Maybe not with a prenup, but there's other things you can do these days," he explained.

Cam agreed, suggesting that marriage in itself might not have been a great option. "I don't know why love needs to be defined by a piece of paper?" he said. "At the end of the day, there's too many laws for the person without the money." He even referenced Remy Ma and Papoose's messy split, which has resulted in cheating allegations, online taunting, and more.